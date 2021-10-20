Hundreds of schnauzers from across the country will be lining downtown streets Saturday morning to kick off the second Schnauzerfest.
Organizer Hugh Tyner said he is very excited to bring the festival back to Rome. It drew 1,200 dog owners and 630 canines in 2019.
"There's people from 45 states coming this year and 650 Schnauzers," Tyner said.
A meet and greet event will take place at Burk Farm Friday evening, but the "Schnauzer-ween" costume parade is expected to draw a very large crowd downtown.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. and take the same route as the Christmas parade, starting from First Avenue and going down Broad Street to Fifth Avenue. The parade is expected to last about 15 minutes -- then the dogs and their owners will move to the sidewalks for a dog Trick or Treat with downtown businesses.
Tyner said the parade is one of the largest single breed dog parades in the United States.
Everyone -- especially families -- is invited to come out to the parade to see the costumes and floats, including a fire engine with little Schnauzer firefighters all over it.
The opening ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park and will be followed by an agility contest, talent show and best in show.
There will also be a "Schnauzer Idol," where the dogs will show off their singing and howling skills.
The festival will end with a worship service, dubbed "Schnauzer Doggie Church" on the Ridge Ferry main stage at 10 a.m. Sunday.
For more information on Schnauzerfest or for a full itinerary for the event, contact Tyner at schnauzerfestrome@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.