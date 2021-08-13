Santa Bike Patrol launches second year of giving with donation to The Championship Foundation

Santa Bike Patrol has launched its second year of charitable giving with a donation to The Championship Foundation, a local organization that enables athletes to participate in organized sports by providing adaptive equipment.
Santa Bike Patrol is a partnership of the Floyd County Police Department and Trails for Recreation and Economic Development.
TRED group gave away 65 bikes last year following a tremendous inaugural season in 2020 that raised $11,000. We are returning this year with several fundraising opportunities, including two smoked Boston Butt sales and a Lunar Bike Ride at the end of September.
Our first donation of 2021 was in August for $1,000 to the Championship Foundation, a non-profit arm of Rome Sports. In the past the Foundation has purchased adaptive sport chairs for the Rome Tennis Center and hand cycles for local youth rehabilitation centers. Rome will soon have the first USTA National Junior Tennis and Learning network, thanks to the Championship Foundation, one of more than 250 nonprofit youth development organizations that offers free and low-cost tennis education programs annually for more than 160,000 youth nationwide.
Ann Hortman, of Georgia's Rome Sports office, represents the Championship Foundation and accepted the donation from Santa Bike Patrol. Hortman assisted Santa Bike Patrol at Christmas by acquiring a hand cycle for the disabled grandchild of a Floyd County employee. The $1,000 donation from Santa Bike Patrol was an expression of thanks for her effort to connect others with resources.
Two dates have been chosen to sell Boston butts to the community for fundraising. Early reservations will receive priority for meat orders, but charitable donations are very much welcome to help us provide cherished bicycles to children this Christmas.
GMC Valu-Mart in Coosa is preparing the food and will be the location for distribution on Aug. 28 and Oct. 23. Reserve one today by emailing fincherc@floydcountyga.org; cost is $40.