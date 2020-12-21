Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army of Rome serving Floyd, Polk, & Chattooga Counties is seeing requests for services continue to rise at an all-time high and is in need of the help of generous donors like never before.
This holiday season’s iconic red kettle campaign has seen fewer volunteers ringing bells. The Salvation Army of Rome’s revenue may not be sufficient to meet the increased magnitude of the needs requested. To help meet the increased need, The Salvation Army of Rome is asking donors to consider how they can provide help and hope during the remainder of the holiday season.
“Since the beginning of Covid-19, we have had more requests for various kinds of assistance due to people losing their jobs temporarily or permanently, thereby having difficulty with providing for housing, utilities, and food for their families. We have assisted approximately 30% more people in calendar year 2020 than in 2019 with these types of needs. Due to various reasons, there were many needs that we were unable to meet. We expect this trend to continue into at least part of 2021.” --Lt. Paula Blevins, Corps Officer
How you can help:
The best way to ensure The Salvation Army’s vital services continue in Rome is with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month at: https://give.salvationarmygeorgia.org/give/302724/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=20CHISM
Our actual Red Kettles will be out in our communities until approximately 2:00 pm on December 24, 2020. To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.
Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle in Floyd, Polk, or Chattooga Counties.
Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.
Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.
Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the Floyd, Polk, & Chattooga county communities. Visit www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/rome to donate to the Rome Virtual Red Kettle or to learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army Rescue Christmas this year.
End of the year contributions may also be made by mailing to The Salvation Army of Rome, P.O. Box 5188, Rome, GA 30162 or dropping off your contribution at our office located at 317 East 1st Avenue in Rome. Our offices will be closed December 24, 25, 31 and January 1 for the holidays. Other than those days, we are open 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.