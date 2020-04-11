A simple statement with an equally simple presentation is being put to work to raise money for those who are not living in simple times.
Rome resident Terri Morgan is selling yard signs with the phrase “Everything Will Be Alright” and the hashtag “#RomeStrong” as a fundraiser for local homeless shelters to help them during a time when their resources are being stretched because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Morgan got the idea after seeing similar efforts in other communities and seeing a need to inject some hope and positiveness into current times.
“It just seemed natural for me to say at a time when we’re all worried and scared and anxious about how we’re going to pay our bills, that it must be awful if our homeless resources are already so tight, and homeless are the most vulnerable neighbors we have, that these agencies need help,” Morgan said.
Morgan has volunteered for local nonprofits in the past, helping with the Hospitality House for Women and the Hope Alliance. She is also heavily involved in AMP (Arts. Music. Purpose.) Rome.
She contacted local business Hi-Tech Signs about producing the signs and they worked with her immediately to get them made and ready to sell.
Morgan is selling them for $15 each with almost every dollar made going to the local nonprofits.
Those interested in purchasing a sign can contact Morgan on her Facebook page, facebook.com/Spykesfaythe, or call her at 706-766-5309. She has been coordinating deliveries and drop-offs to stay in line with social distancing.
The proceeds will be split evenly among the Hospitality House, The Salvation Army of Rome and Floyd County, and the Davies Shelters, which include the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter as well as The Ruth and Naomi House.
“Those are the three places that serve our homeless neighbors, and right now they are being pulled in every direction,” Morgan said.
Each one has continued to operate their shelters under stricter guidelines as part of the public health state of emergency and also are helping to organize the temporary shelter being set up on Kingston Highway.
“I hope people really embrace this to support the organizations that need the help right now,” Morgan said. “This embodies my fervent belief that we are going to come through this. It’s painful for some people right now, but I’m hopeful this pulls this community together.”