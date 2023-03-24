FRIDAYS
VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
MONDAYS
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Rome Georgia Mineral Society meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
The People’s Union of Georgia meets the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 101 W. First St. in Rome.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets on the fourth Monday of each month in the VFW post at 2632 Cedartown Highway. Dinner at 5:30 p.m.; meeting at 6 p.m. For more information contact DAV 95 Commander Doug Stephenson, 423-432-2715.
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Monday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
NAMI Rome hosts two separate support groups, for people living with a mental illness and for their loved ones, every Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the NAMI Rome trailer, 1 Woodbine Ave. Zoom attendance available. For more information call 706-506-5010.
TUESDAYS
DAV Chapter 95 will have service officers available at the Georgia Department of Labor, 462 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide free counseling and assistance to veterans filing VA claims for their disabilities. For more information contact our service officer Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at New Armuchee Baptist Church in the Christian Life Building, 5385 Martha Berry Highway.
WEDNESDAYS
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
Georgia Mountain Music Club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Center, 1325 Kingston Highway.
Journey Community Food Pantry is open to all people from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. We are located at the end of Redmond Court.
Transitions Hospice of Rome, 610 Shorter Ave, hosts Alzheimer's support group meetings sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. For questions, call 706-378-2273.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
A Women’s Bible Study meets at 10 a.m. each Wednesday in the community room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For additional information contact 706-232-7257 or visit RomeHtlc.net.
THURSDAYS
The Rome-Floyd Beekeepers Association meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway.
The Seven Hills Shag Dance Club meets at Lawrence Plantation on Horseleg Road the first and third Thursdays of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. Lessons offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Nonmembers welcome with $5 cover charge.
The Rome Area Writers meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, and via Zoom. For more info or to be put on the Zoom invite list, contact John at 706-591-9841.