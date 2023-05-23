DAV Chapter 95 will have service officers available at the Georgia Department of Labor, 462 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide free counseling and assistance to veterans filing VA claims for their disabilities. For more information contact service officer Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at New Armuchee Baptist Church in the Christian Life Building, 5385 Martha Berry Highway.
WEDNESDAYS
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
Georgia Mountain Music Club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Center, 1325 Kingston Highway.
Journey Community Food Pantry is open to all people from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. They are located at the end of Redmond Court.
Transitions Hospice of Rome, 610 Shorter Ave., hosts Alzheimer’s support group meetings sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association on the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. For questions, call 706-378-2273.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
A Women’s Bible Study meets at 10 a.m. each Wednesday in the community room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For additional information contact 706-232-7257 or visit RomeHtlc.net.
THURSDAYS
The Rome-Floyd Beekeepers Association meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway.
The Seven Hills Shag Dance Club meets at Lawrence Preserve at Horseleg Creek, 127 Winding Road, the first and third Thursdays of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. Lessons offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Nonmembers welcome with $5 cover charge.
The Rome Area Writers group meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, and via Zoom. For more information or to be put on the Zoom invite list, contact John at 706-591-9841.
FRIDAYS
VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts Bingoevery Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
SATURDAYS
Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., will host coffee and pastries on the third and fourth Saturdays of the month, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in Mobley Hall. Neighbors, members, and friends are invited to this free event. For additional information, call 706-291-0033 or e-mail pastornanci@trinityumcrome.org.
Weekly Activities is published on a space-available basis. To have your group’s regular meetings included, email the information to romenewstribune@RN-T.com with “Weekly Activities” in the subject line.
Weekly Activities is published on a space-available basis. To have your group’s regular meetings included, email the information to romenewstribune@RN-T.com with “Weekly Activities” in the subject line.