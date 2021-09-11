MONDAY
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
TUESDAY
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Board meetings will still be at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Davies Farm Bus will be selling fresh local produce and other goods through September at South Broad UMC, 546 S. Broad St., from 8:30-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
The Davies Farm Bus will be selling fresh local produce and other goods through September at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Ave., from 4-6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month; and at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., from 4-6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
The Ridge Ferry Park Farmer’s Market has opened for the season. The market operates from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Wednesday and Saturday through Oct. 2.
THURSDAY
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
FRIDAY
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
SATURDAY
CHURCHES
St. Mary’s Catholic Church worships in person with Saturday Vigil Masses at 4 p.m. in English and at our Trion Mission at 5:30 p.m. and the Church at 7:30 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Masses in English at 8, 9:30, and 11 a.m. and in Spanish at 12:30 and 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Weekend Masses in English and Spanish available on the Parish Facebook pages.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church requires reservations for all services. Sunday, Rite I is at 8:30 a.m. in Daniel Hall and Rite II is at 10 a.m. in the Nave. The 10 a.m. service is broadcast on WLAQ radio station and YouTube. Celtic Service meets in the Chapel on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For reservations, email elizabeth@stpetersrome.org. For more information, call 706-291-9111 or visit StPetersRome.org.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue, holds Sunday School every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Masks are required. Those who prefer to worship virtually may find the link to our live-streamed service at WpcRome.org.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Blacks Bluff Road, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. with morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-291-9443.