MONDAYS
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Rome Georgia Mineral Society meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
The People’s Union of Georgia meets the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 101 W. First St. in Rome.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
TUESDAYS
The Armuchee Ruritan Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Board meetings are at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
WEDNESDAYS
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
THURSDAYS
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
Georgia’s Rome Art Experience evening workshops for kids and adults are held the second Thursday of each month at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Visit RomeGeorgia.org for more information and to reserve a seat.
FRIDAYS
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
“Ask a Lawyer Day” is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Friday of each month, in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza. Low-income clients can get help with civil matters, including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. The free service is provided by Georgia Legal Services Program and Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson. For more information, call 706-291-5190.
SATURDAYS
Georgia’s Rome will host Rome Clocktower tours from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month through September. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance at RomeGeorgia.org.
CHURCHES
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., worships in person with Saturday Vigil Masses at 4 p.m. in English, at our Trion Mission at 5:30 p.m. in Spanish, and at the Church at 7:30 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Masses in English are at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.; in Spanish at 12:30 and 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Weekend Masses in English and Spanish also available on the parish Facebook pages.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E Fourth Ave., offer two services each Sunday, Rite I at 8:30 a.m. in the Chapel and Rite II at 10 a.m. in the Nave. The 10 a.m. service is broadcast on WLAQ radio and livestreamed on YouTube. Celtic Service meets in the chapel on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross will be held on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. through April 5 and Evening Prayer will be held on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. through April 7. For additional information call 706-291-9111 or visit StPetersRome.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue, holds Sunday School every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Masks are required. Those who prefer to worship virtually may find the link to our live-streamed service at WpcRome.org.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Blacks Bluff Road, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. with morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-291-9443.
Eden Valley Baptist Church, 4 Edenbury Court, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m.