MONDAY
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
TUESDAY
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Board meetings will still be at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Davies Farm Bus will be selling fresh local produce and other goods through September at South Broad UMC, 546 S. Broad St., from 8:30-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
The Davies Farm Bus will be selling fresh local produce and other goods through September at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Ave., from 4-6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month; and at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., from 4-6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
The Ridge Ferry Park Farmer’s Market has opened for the season. The market operates from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Wednesday and Saturday through Oct. 2.
THURSDAY
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
FRIDAY
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
SATURDAY
The Ridge Ferry Park Farmer’s Market has opened for the season. The market operates from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday and Wednesday through Oct. 2.
CHURCHES
St. Mary’s Catholic Church worships in person with Saturday Vigil Masses at 4 p.m. in English, at our Trion Mission at 5:30 p.m. in Spanish, and at the Church at 7:30 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Masses in English are at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; in Spanish at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Social distancing practiced and masks are required. Weekend Masses in English and Spanish also available on the Parish Facebook pages. Registration for all Faith Formation programs, including RCIA, begins on Aug. 8. Call 706-290-9000 for additional information.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church offers two services each Sunday, Rite I at 8:30 a.m. in the Chapel and Rite II at 10 a.m. in the Nave. The 10 a.m. service is also broadcast on WLAQ radio station and live stream on Youtube. Celtic Service meets in the Chapel on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For additional information, contact the church office at 706.291.9111 or visit stpetersrome.org for details.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., welcomes all ages, generations, and points of view. Sunday School is conducted every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m. Masks are not required for those fully vaccinated. To attend virtually, visit WpcRome.org for live streamed services.