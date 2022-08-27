MONDAYS
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The Davies Shelter Farm Bus mobile farmers market will be at CrossFit Rome, 314 E. First Ave., every Monday from 9:15-11 a.m. through October.
Rome Georgia Mineral Society meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
The People’s Union of Georgia meets the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 101 W. First St. in Rome.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Doug Stephenson at 423-432-2715.
TUESDAYS
The Davies Shelter Farm Bus mobile farmers market will be at South Rome Alliance from 11 a.m. to noon and Etowah Terrace from 12:15-1 p.m. every Tuesday through October.
The Rome-Floyd County DAV Chapter 95 will have service officers assist veterans filing for VA benefits from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For more information, contact team leader Art Cook, 334-208-2736.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Board meetings are at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
WEDNESDAYS
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
Georgia Mountain Music Club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Center, 1325 Kingston Highway.
Journey Community Food Pantry is open to all people from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. We are located at the end of Redmond Court.
The Davies Shelter Farm Bus mobile farmers market will be at West Rome Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., every Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. through October.
Transitions Hospice of Rome, 610 Shorter Ave, hosts Alzheimer’s support group meetings sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. For questions, call 706-378-2273.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
THURSDAYS
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
Georgia’s Rome Art Experience evening workshops for kids and adults are held the second Thursday of each month at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Visit RomeGeorgia.org for more information and to reserve a seat.
The Seven Hills Shag Dance Club meets at Lawrence Plantation on Horseleg Road the first and third Thursdays of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. Lessons offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m.. Nonmembers welcome with $5 cover charge.
FRIDAYS
VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
SATURDAYS
Georgia’s Rome will host Rome Clocktower tours from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month through September. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance at RomeGeorgia.org.
CHURCHES
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, has Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Pastor Buddy Carter and the members of Bush Arbor Baptist Church invite and welcome everyone to attend.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, has Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays worship begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-291-9443.
Eden Valley Baptist Church, 4 Edenbury Court, has Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church (USA), 6 Old Rockmart Road in Lindale, has worship service at 11 a.m. each Sunday, live-streamed on the church Facebook page and website. Scout Troop and Cub Pack 81 meet at the church on Tuesday evenings. Presbyterian Women meet on the first Tuesday for Bible Study and on the third Tuesday for fellowship and crafts. For more information call 706-346-7268 or visit SilverCreekPCUSA.org.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., holds Saturday Vigil Masses at 4 p.m. in English; at our Trion Mission at 5:30 p.m. in Spanish; and at the church at 7:30 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Masses in English are at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.; in Spanish at 12:30 and 2 p.m. Face masks are strongly recommended. Weekend Masses in English and Spanish also available on the parish Facebook pages.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave, offers 3 services each Sunday. Rite I at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel and Rite II at 10 a.m. in the nave and Rite II in Spanish at noon in the chapel. The 10 a.m. service is broadcast on WLAQ radio as well as YouTube. Celtic Service in the chapel on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For additional information and full details call 706.291.9111 OR visit Stpetersrome.org
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Those who prefer to worship virtually may find the link to the live-streamed service at WpcRome.org.
Weekly Activities is published every weekend. To have your group or church’s regular meetings included, email the information to romenewstribune@RN-T.com with “Weekly Activities” in the subject line.