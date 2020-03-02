Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
TUESDAY
The Cave Spring City Council meets for the monthly work session the first Tuesday of every month. Call 706-777-3382 for meeting time. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
Building Positive Families offers parenting information sessions the first Tuesday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For more information or to register for childcare call 706-346-7205 or submit contact info at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome meets from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Alyson Lansdell will present updates on the Floyd County College and Career Academy. For information about Kiwanis or its student art and music showcases for scholarships, visit www.romekiwanis.org or e-mail kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 assists veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sisters Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 5:15 to 6:16 p.m. on Wednesdays at Enlightening Streams, 701 E 2nd Avenue, Suite A.
The Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers Support Group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. at Transitions Hospice Care, 610 Shorter Ave. For more information call Redonna Branton at 770-547-4163 or Regina Wright at 706-766-4973.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Members perform bluegrass, country and gospel music. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call Linda Forsyth at 706-622-2368.
The March 2020 luncheon of the New Romans Club will be held Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the; Coosa Country Club. The program “Native American Sites in Northwest Georgia” will be presented by Russell McClanahan. Contact Ruth Patton at ruthpatton6277@comcast.net or 706-231-0131 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $19 all inclusive.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m.
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday, March 5, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Brewhouse Music and Grill, 325 Broad St. Guests and visitors are welcome.
The Rome African Violet Study Group will meet Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m. at the Rome Federated Garden Center on East Eighth Street. The program will be making a rooting box followed by “play in the dirt.”
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
Interested in studying the Bible with others? The Rome Women’s Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) Group meets every Thursday at the Church at Northside At 9:30 a.m. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome! Call 706-728-8728 for additional information.
Gamblers Anonymous meets every Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 N Broad St. Rome, GA. For info contact Sharon Y. at 818-207-2649.
The Quilting Friendship Group meets Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Peaceful Porch Thrift Store, Oostanaula UMC, 74 Battey Farm Road. For more information, call 770-546-9187.
FRIDAY
A Laughercize Class will meet at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on the first Friday of each month at 11 a.m. All ages and abilities may participate. Classes are free. Call 706-234-0383 for more information.
