B
elow is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The March membership meeting of Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of The American Legion will be held Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. The Executive Committee meeting normally held at 6 p.m. and the general membership meeting normally held at 7 p.m. will be merged into one combined meeting starting at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
The Cave Spring City Council holds their monthly council meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 assists veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
Bush Arbor Ladies Ministry — BALM — meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. for Bible study, food, fun and laughter. The ministry of Bush Arbor Baptist Church on Black’s Bluff Road meets at the pastor’s home. Any lady is welcome, regardless of church affiliation. For location and more information, call 770-572-6138.
The 1959 graduates of East Rome High and West Rome High Schools will meet for their monthly reunion lunch Tuesday, March 10, at noon at O’Charley’s of Rome. Spouses and friends of classmates are welcome to attend. For information call and leave a message for Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-853-0008.
The Telephone Retirees will have their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 11 a.m. at the senior center on Kingston Highway in Rome. Bring a covered dish and candy for Easter baskets. For more information call 706 802-7576.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sisters Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 5:15 to 6:16 p.m. on Wednesdays at Enlightening Streams, 701 E 2nd Avenue, Suite A.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Members perform bluegrass, country and gospel music. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call Linda Forsyth at 706-622-2368.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet the second Thursday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. Meetings are open to all active and retired civil service and FERS employees.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
Interested in studying the Bible with others? The Rome Women’s Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) Group meets every Thursday at the Church at Northside At 9:30 a.m. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome! Call 706-728-8728 for additional information.
Gamblers Anonymous meets every Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 N Broad St. Rome, GA. For info contact Sharon Y. at 818-207-2649.
The Quilting Friendship Group meets Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Peaceful Porch Thrift Store, Oostanaula UMC, 74 Battey Farm Road. For more information, call 770-546-9187.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at Redmond Regional Medical Center, Lower Level Classroom B. The group offers support for anyone who has lost a child, grandchild or sibling. For more information call Sandra at 706-506-6108 or DeeAnn at 706-936-9021.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome will present Gary Batchelor, former Floyd Medical Center chaplain, speaking about “Advance Medical Directives” at their Friday, March 13, meeting. The Exchange Club meets at noon every Friday in the Palladium on the campus of the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. For further information, contact 706-506-2499.
