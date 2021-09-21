The Alzheimer’s Association is holding a Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk on West Third Street.
Participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony featuring colorful flowers representing their personal reasons to end the disease.
Plans are moving forward to host the Rome Walk in person, but options also will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods. The walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 334,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.