The Rome chapter of the NAACP is hosting their Soul Food Dinner fundraiser on Feb. 27.
Secretary Jackie Jenkins said they usually do the fundraiser in November, but decided to move it due to the high COVID-19 numbers at that time. They also realized that by moving it to February, it can coincide with Black History Month.
The Rome NAACP helps anyone who feels that they have been discriminated against in a professional setting based on the color of their skin, according to Jenkins. All of the funds go towards the group's budget and operational costs.
The group shares many members with One Community United, who is helping advertise and support the soul food fundraiser.
The dinner will be carry out and drive-thru only to lower the risk of COVID-19 spread.
Those who are interested can call 706-204-6112 or 601-454-6790 to reserve a plate for $15.
There are four menus to choose from and they all come with cornbread.
Menu 1 is brisket, baked beans, potato salad and turnip greens. Menu 2 is pigs feet, mac and cheese, collards and yams. Menu 3 is pigs ears, pinto beans, cole slaw and yams. Menu 4 is chicken, green beans, fried squash and mac and cheese,
All orders must be reserved before Feb. 27. Pick-up will take place at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center at 41 Washington Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.