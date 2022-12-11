Beast, Jacob Faile; Belle, Charlotte Brown; and Gaston, Timothy Renner, pose in front of the historic DeSoto Theatre with Renner’s baby daughter ahead of Saturday’s final performance of Rome Little Theatre’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ musical.
Madame de la Grande Bouche is Olivia Parker’s latest role in Rome Little Theatre productions, continuing an involvement that started when she was just 12 years old.
RLT President Andrew Bessette played Cogsworth in the production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ that wrapped up Saturday night at the DeSoto Theatre downtown.
Rome Little Theatre’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ packed the DeSoto Theatre during its run from Dec. 2 through Saturday.
Rome Little Theater’s production of “Beauty and the Beast’’ wrapped up Saturday with another packed house.
The classic Disney musical was directed by RLT Executive Director Mandy Maloney and produced by Suzanne Clonts. Andrew Bessette, RLT president, said his role as Cogsworth made this his fifth or sixth show with the company.
“It’s so fun to be with such a talented group of members of the community and share this wonderful gift with the Rome community at Christmas,” Bessette said. “I hope that it really inspires a number of younger children to join the theater and be a part of the living arts here in Rome.”
Cast members said the production was a labor of love by all involved. Charlotte Brown, who played Belle, is from Atlanta and attends Berry College.
“The show has been like a family to me. It has been an unforgettable experience, and getting to meet the community has just been amazing,” she said.
Jacob Faile, cast as the understudy for both Beast and Gaston, performed the role of Beast in Saturday afternoon’s show. Zavion Pollard played the lead role of Beast in every other show.
“I take a lot of inspiration from Zavion,” Faile said. “It’s been so much fun and so rewarding. Everyone here has been like a family. The way everyone has come together has been awesome.”
For Timothy Renner, Gaston is a role he has always wanted to play. He’s performed in operas and other musicals, both nationally and internationally, but this was his first RLT production.
A teaching position at Shorter University recently brought Renner and his family to Rome. He teaches Voice and Opera and chairs the school’s Theater Department.
“Getting to know the people in this community has been really great for me and my family. I really wanted to become part of the fabric here in Rome and support the arts here,” Renner said.
Olivia Parker (Madame de la Grande Bouche) has been performing in RLT shows she was about 12 years old.
“I took a few years to go to college and get some musical theater training, so, it was really nice to come back here and get to do such a wonderful show with such a wonderful cast,” she said.
Parker was in RLT’s junior version of “Beauty and the Beast,” which was also directed by Maloney.