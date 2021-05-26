Downtown Rome has long been considered one of the primary economic drivers in Floyd County -- and Rome Little Theatre is one of its major linchpins, the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism Board of Directors learned Wednesday.
A survey of Rome Little Theatre visitors during the past year revealed that 94.2% of those who come to see a show at the DeSoto Theatre visit another business or restaurant while they are downtown.
And, even though the 2020-21 season was altered by the pandemic, 26 RLT performances at venues across the county -- many of them outdoors -- drew almost 72% more spectators than the theater hosted the year before. Pre-season ticket sales for the upcoming year are also very encouraging according to Executive Director Chris Davidson.
"In the bleakest of times, we turn to the arts," Davidson said. She reminded the tourism leaders that the theater group was founded in 1933, one of the worst years of the Great Depression.
RLT is planning a return to a full schedule of shows this year and, in fact, has an ambitious 50-event lineup in the works. The theme for the 2021-22 season is "Together Again."
Main stage shows set for the coming year include "Leading Ladies," "Frozen Jr.," "Morning Side," "The Marvelous Wonderettes" and "The Wizard of Oz." Four other special events will be staged in the theater on Broad Street. They are "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "A Christmas Carol," "Every Brilliant Thing" and "Annie Jr."
"Annie Jr." will be part of The Penguin Project, a national effort to get young actors with disabilities involved in theater.
Tourism Executive Director Lisa Smith told her board that visitors who stay in local Airbnb, Vacation Rental by Owner and other short term rental establishments will start paying the same 8% hotel/motel tax that traditional hotel visitors pay, beginning July 1.
"We should see a dramatic increase in collections," Smith said.
June promises to be a big month for sports tourism in Rome and Floyd County.
The Fourth Annual Spirit of Sun paddleboard and kayak races will take place June 5. Expected to draw paddlers from all over the Southeast, the event will be based at Heritage Park with paddlers on all three of the local rivers.
The Clocktower Classic Wheelchair tennis tournament will return June 19-20 and USA Track and Field will bring between 2,000 and 3,000 young athletes to Rome June 23-26 for the National Youth Outdoor Championships.