Rome residents will a myriad of film choices to see this weekend when the Rome International Film festival brings films as well as a slew of other activities to downtown Rome.
The festival beings Thursday and will feature screenings, red carpet events, VIP parties, informational panels and cocktail functions.
On Thursday, the festival will screen the world premier of "Her Name was Hester," a powerful film by director Brian Campbell, a Berry College Professor. The film follows Rome resident Stacie Marshall as she moves back to her ancestral farm in Dirt Town Valley, Georgia and wrestles with the reality of her farm having held enslaved humans and seeks to make amends, starting with the story of a wet-nurse named Hester.
An opening night red carpet featuring the film's subjects and filmmakers will take place at 6 p.m. at Rome PAM Studios, 512 Broad St.
The film will be screened at the DeSoto Theatre from 7-9 p.m. There will be a short live singing performance by a few of the documentary’s subjects. A Q&A with the cast and a Community Conversation will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Rome PAM Studios moderated by Haley Smith of Berry College. The conversation is sponsored by One Community United.
On Friday, "The Unredacted" a documentary directed by Academy Award winner Meg Smaker will cover how America has been fighting the war on terrorism for two decades, and there are more terrorists today, not fewer. The thought–provoking film will dive into deradicalization by following former Guantánamo detainees in a rehabilitation program.
The film will screen on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilder Center, 202 E 3rd Ave.
Another film that will be of interest to locals is "Spirit Halloween" which was shot in Rome. It features Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook and tells the story of a group of middle schoolers who discover a Spirit Halloween store is haunted and must survive the night. Filmmaker David Pogue and Producers Shannon Houchins and Mike Haggarty will be in attendance.
"Spirit Halloween" will be screened on Saturday at the DeSoto Theatre starting at 1 p.m.
Also on Saturday, festivalgoers can enjoy "Not Just a Girl," the documentary directed by Joss Crowley, details singer Shania Twain’s life from Nashville newcomer to international icon as she transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks.
The film will screen Saturday from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. A Q&A will follow the screening, featuring filmmaker Joss Crowley, country music producer Harold Shedd and filmmaker, Wade Smith at PAM Studios.
On Saturday, the Desoto Theatre will be the screening location for "Zach and Miri," a film written and directed by Kevin Smith which features Seth Rogen as Zach and Elizabeth Banks as Miri. They are lifelong platonic friends who look to solve their respective cash-flow problems by making an adult film together. As the cameras roll, however, the duo begin to sense that they may have more feelings for each other than they previously thought.
The film will screen Saturday at the Desoto Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m.
The RIFF Awards ceremony will follow directly after the film, in the same venue.
On Sunday, the DeSoto will host the screening of "Rumble Fish" in which Rusty James, an absent-minded street thug struggles to live up to his older brother’s reputation, and longs for the day when warfare was going on. The film will screen Sunday at the Desoto Theatre starting at 3:33 p.m.
PAM Studios is a sponsor and the headquarters for the 2022 festival. Their sponsorship focuses on supporting Latin films from over five countries that were submitted in the newly-established Latin film category. A scholarship will also be awarded at the conclusion of the screenings. The schedule includes:
Saturday at 10 a.m. - Latin Shorts Block (Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave.)
Saturday at 1 p.m. - In Conversation: Latin Filmmakers (PAM Studios, 512 Broad St.)
Saturday at 3:45 p.m. - Latin Filmmakers Red Carpet (PAM Studios, 512 Broad St.)
Saturday at 5:15 p.m. - Feature Film ‘Hunting Souls’ (Desoto Theatre, 530 Broad St.)
In addition, RIFF will represent international films as exhibited through RIFF’s partnership with international consulates including: Israel, Ireland and The Bahamas. There will be international shorts screened on Nov. 12 at 12:00 p.m. at the Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, Ga 30161.
Other notable features of the festival include tours of the Creel House as seen on the TV Show ‘Stranger Things.’ (See riffga.com for more information on the tours).
“This year’s festival is full of thoughtful, fun and diverse entertainment for consumers to enjoy,” said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. “The incredible submissions by filmmakers, the screenings of films by industry superstars, the inclusion of international films from nine countries–all supported by brand sponsors such as Georgia Power, this will be the best year yet for RIFF.”
Pass holders will be seated first, ticket holders after. Tickets for individual film screenings during the festival are set at $10 and can be purchased at https://riff2022.eventive.org/schedule. There is a student package for $25 that provides access to the entire festival minus parties. There is also a medical provider discount for healthcare workers in Georgia who can attend three medical and wellness based screenings for $25 with a code MEDWELL. Further information for full access passes can be found at https://www.riffga.com/passes.