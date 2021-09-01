Floyd County sheriff's deputies and volunteers will be heading out early on Sept. 20 to LaFourche Parish in Louisiana to assist in Hurricane Ida clean-up.
Chaplain David Thornton said Rome GA Cares, the 501c(3) nonprofit organization headed up by FCSO volunteers, primarily works with small towns and counties for disaster relief.
"If a hurricane hit Georgia, most of the help would go towards Atlanta and Savannah," Thornton said. "Small towns like Rome and Cedartown wouldn't get a lot of help."
Thornton and Lt. James Womack will be at the North Rome Church of God on North Broad Street each weekday for the next two weeks to collect donations for their trip to LaFourche.
Right now, they're asking for tarps, box fans, cases of water, rakes and shovels, cleaning supplies, masks, disposable gloves, diapers in any size and dog and cat food.
They only had a few donation drop-offs as of Wednesday afternoon, but Womack expects the donations to pick up as the week goes on. The nonprofit has also raised about $1,000 in monetary donations. About $75 buys a disaster relief cleaning bucket and supplies.
When the volunteers leave for Louisiana, they expect to have two semi trucks filled with supplies. Thornton said Hann Trucking and Watkins Trucking provides the trucks and drivers at no charge.
The volunteers and deputies will spend about five days going around LaFourche assisting with clean-ups and putting tarps on houses damaged by the storm. The deputies will also be sworn into the parish's sheriff's office to assist with patrols in the area.
Polk County Sheriff's Office will also be collecting donations.
People can stop by North Rome Church of God at 1929 N. Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to drop off supplies and donations.
You can also drop off checks at the Floyd County Jail's administrative offices at 2526 Calhoun Highway or donate to the Square Account under RomeGaCares.