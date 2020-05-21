The Sara Hightower Library System has been providing mostly virtual content the past month, but director Delana Sissel is preparing to do soft reopenings of the facilities in Floyd and Polk counties.
While the buildings remain closed to the public, the staff has started coming back to work at the Rome-Floyd County Library, Sissel told members of the library board during a virtual meeting Thursday.
She has all of the employees wearing masks, working in staggered shifts and keeping six feet apart, as well as taking their temperatures before they come in.
There's still no set date to reopen the headquarters library in Rome or the branches in Cave Spring, Rockmart and Cedartown -- but the director said they will follow the counties' guidance.
Once the library is open again, they will recommend all patrons wear masks when coming into the buildings. Sissel described the reopening process as "soft," wanting to make sure every precaution is taken.
Floyd County Facilities Manager Ryan Davis has been helping staff install plexiglass shields at the counters to help protect both employees and the public. The shields are already at the main library on Riverside Parkway, but they also will be installed at the branches.
Sissel has also ordered signage to remind the public to follow social distancing guidelines in the buildings.
Both the Rockmart and Cedartown branches plan a similar reopening process as well.
After Memorial Day, the director is looking at setting up a curbside service for patrons to use.
To remain cautious, all materials returned to the library will be put in an isolated environment for 24 hours in case there's a chance of the coronavirus on the items' surfaces.
In the meantime, the library has a virtual story time five days a week on their Facebook page. The times vary and have hosts from all the different branches.