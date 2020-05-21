Rome Area History Center to host Memorial Day salute to veterans

The Rome Area History Center is hosting a Memorial Day salute to veterans on Monday, May 25 at 11:30 a.m. The tribute will be held outside, in the front of the history center at 305 Broad Street.
The Shanklin Attaway Post 5 will perform at 21-gun salute to honor and remember everyone who has died serving in the American armed forces. The public is invited to watch the tribute live on the Rome Area History Center Facebook Page. Participants may also watch in-person, but are asked to practice social distancing.
The Rome Area History Center is currently hosting a Memorial Day tribute to our veterans in the center's front window display. Henderson & Sons Funeral Homes, Novella's Flower Shoppe, Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 and Top Hat Formal Wear partnered with the history center to create the Memorial Day window. The display will stay up until May 26.
The Rome Area History Center is now managed by the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism. The center is currently closed for renovations, but will reopen in July 2020. The Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Center inside the center is open during renovations; guests can access the gift shop through the building's back entrance located on Tribune Street.
For questions, contact Selena Tilly at 706-235-8051.