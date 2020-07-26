The Rome Area History Center announced that, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the center will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays only.
Entry is free, but tickets are required to help ensure social distancing. For safety, drop-in visitors are not permitted at this time. Guests can reserve tickets for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
The new layout of the exhibit space allows visitors to tour on their own, but staff are available to answer questions.
The center's Covid-19 safety procedures allow for only six visitors inside at a time. Visitors are required to wear face masks. Doors and hard surfaces are sanitized between each ticketing time block. Visitors are asked to arrive on time; tickets are only valid during the time block reserved.
Additionally, the center will be closed the first Saturday of the month so staff can accommodate scheduled public tours.
Free tours of the Rome Clock Tower are offered on the first Saturday of each month, but space must be reserved via tickets.
Limited tickets are also available for the monthly guided Downtown History Tours. The next tour is Aug. 1, departing from the Downtown Georgia's Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop behind the history center at 305 Broad St.
The 90-minute tour begins at 10 a.m. and is facilitated by local historian Selena Tilly. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children.
Book tickets online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or in-person at one of the welcome centers: 402 Civic Center Drive or 300 W. First St.
Tilly also is available to respond to research questions related to local genealogy and history at stilly@romega.us or 706-936-4331.