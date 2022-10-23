Longtime Rome News-Tribune columnist Lonie Adcock died Thursday, Oct. 20, at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eunice Adcock.
The author of six books, Adcock won third place honors in the humorous column category of the Georgia Press Association's 2015 Better Newspaper Contest.
Writing was his second career, started after he retired as a lieutenant from the Rome Police Department in 1990 at the age of 60. His columns drew on his life's experiences -- from his childhood in Bartow and Floyd counties to his military service and patrols on the streets -- to preserve the flavor of this community's past.
"Born on the Fourth of July," one of his classic tales, tells the story his family handed down of his birth in 1930 on a Kingston farm.
His father was working in the field and his sisters Zonie, Lillie and Gracy were playing in the yard when his mother came to the door and told them to run to town and get Dr. Burton, who arrived quickly in his Ford. There was much speculation among the young girls as to what was going on, until...
"Their father came out and went to the kitchen and brought a big pan of water and carried it into the room. Then, to the surprise of the girls, they heard a baby cry... When they were told they could come in and see their little brother, they knew exactly where it had come from. The doctor carried a baby around in his black bag," Adcock wrote.
The family later moved to Rome, where he attended Elm Street Elementary, Neely School and Old Boys’ High.
"When I was a kid going to Neely School, I had to walk from Fourth Ward to Rome’s Clock Tower Hill. There was this man who walked the street looking for pieces of string. You could see him all over town, walking and looking at the street...," he wrote in "Strange questions, not-so-strange answers," one of his many vignettes of Rome in the Great Depression and World War II.
Adcock joined the military in 1951 and served two years in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, deployed to Germany during the Korean War. It was then that he renewed his friendship with Eunice Lois Worley, whom he'd known since she was 5 and he was 10. The two were married on Nov. 7, 1953.
Adock operated his own auto mechanic business prior to joining the police force on June 6, 1959, and working his way up the ranks.
Times may change but people don’t, Adcock said upon the 2012 publication of "Memories of an Old Geezer," a mostly funny, sometimes wonderous and often heartwarming collection of his columns.
“Someone asked me why I didn’t include all the gore from my days on the force,” Adcock said. “I said I didn’t want any of that stuff in the book. If a child sat down and read this book I didn’t want them to read any of that stuff. This is about some great memories I have. Everything in this book really happened. It’s all true.”
In 2014 he released "A Tribute to American Veterans,” a painstakingly gathered presentation of dozens of veterans with ties to the Rome area. The book also includes a story, “Memories of a Navy WAVE” written by the late RN-T columnist Bernice Couey Bishop.