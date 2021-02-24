Starting March 1, Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1941 Shorter Avenue will have a new called pastor, Rev. Dr. Renee Ann Meyer. She is Westminster’s first female minister and takes the place of Rev. Dr. Sam Henderson who was Westminster’s interim minister for two years.
Meyer has moved here from Murray, Kentucky where she was the pastor of First Presbyterian Church since 2014. She has also served as pastor of churches in Missouri and Texas, and as chaplain in Missouri and Tennessee hospitals. Rev. Meyer did her initial studies at Austin Peay State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing with the intent of becoming a medical missionary. After working a year as an RN, she attended Memphis Theological Seminary where she discerned that her real calling was to be a pastor. After receiving her Master of Divinity degree, she was ordained in 1993. In 2002, she received her Doctor of Ministry degree, also from Memphis Theological Seminary. Meyer is married to Dr. Jerry Meyer, a retired physician.
Pastor Renee was attracted to Westminster by its strong sense of ministry to the Rome community, particularly its Westminster Christian Academy for preschoolers, its summer lunch and activities program for neighborhood children and youth, and its most recent efforts to make and distribute masks to the community during the COVID pandemic, just to name a few. She says, “This church family is intent about listening for the mission that God is calling them to and then responding in faith to that mission/ministry need.”
Pastor Renee looks forward to getting the word out to the community that Westminster Presbyterian Church is an inclusive place where all people are welcome, no matter who they are. She says, “We want Westminster Presbyterian Church to be a place where folks seeking to cultivate a relationship with the Divine can ask questions about God, faith and all the rest, and do so in a safe place where often simple answers are not always possible.
Westminster’s church services are currently online on YouTube under “Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rome, Georgia.” More information about the church can be found on its website: wpcrome.org.