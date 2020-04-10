Restoration Rome, in partnership with its national organization, Promise686, usually hosts a race to raise money to support the needs of foster care children.
This year, however, Promise686 has had to get creative due to social distancing guidelines that were put in place because of the coronavirus.
Instead of having a race in person, the group will have a virtual race, and every dollar donated to Restoration Rome will be matched to meet the needs of foster care children.
“As an affiliate, we wanted to have a team,” said Mary Margaret Mauer, the cofounder and senior vice president of foster services for Restoration Rome. “That team can participate in the race and help raise awareness and fundraise as well. One hundred percent of the funds we raise goes right back to Restoration Rome to be used locally.”
The virtual race will kick off on Saturday, and team members will participate in fitness based challenges that people can complete at home. Those challenges, which the team refers to as “disruption zones,” are named to highlight the different challenges that children in the foster care system face.
For example, the first week of the challenge is called “The Warm Up, the Ups and Downs.” This represents the ups and downs that foster care children go through. In the second week, the challenge is the “flat tire” exercise. It represents the fact that transportation is a huge issue in foster care.
Promise686 says they expect more need will come due to the coronavirus, especially with foster parents having to stay home and home school the children they are offering care to.
“So many more of our families are more vulnerable than they were,” said Mauer. “Anything we can raise is going to help. Reports nationwide and in the state of Georgia are down 50%. But it is unlikely that things have changed.”
Promise686 has awarded Restoration Rome a matching grant, so every dollar up to $8,000 that the Restoration Rome Promise Partners Team raises for local family advocacy ministry will be matched.
This grant is possible because of Chris and Lauren Tomlin, who started Angel Armies as a catalyst for people across the country to give. Specifically, individuals attending concerts in 2019 responded to an appeal to develop Family Advocacy Ministries.
Anyone can join Restoration Rome’s team via the Promise686 website.