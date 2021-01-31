Monday, Jan. 18 to
Friday, Jan. 22
Location: Stonebridge Grill, 585 Stonebridge Road.
Date inspected: Jan. 21
Score: 97
Location: Starbucks - Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd.
Date inspected: Jan. 21
Score: 99
Location: Arby's, 2885 Martha Berry Highway.
Date inspected: Jan. 20
Score: 95
Location: Arby's, 805 Martha Berry Blvd.
Date inspected: Jan. 20
Score: 87
Location: Domino's, 510 Shorter Ave.
Date inspected: Jan. 20
Score: 95
Location: Krystal, 519 Shorter Ave.
Date inspected: Jan. 19
Score: 91
Location: Etowah Landing Care and Rehabilitation Center, 809 S. Broad St.
Date inspected: Jan. 19
Score: 91
Location: Texas Roadhouse, 1403 Turner McCall Blvd.
Date inspected: Jan. 19
Score: 83
Location: Ana's by the River, 315 Broad St.
Date inspected: Jan. 19
Score: 88
Location: McAlister's Deli, 1429 Turner McCall Blvd.
Date inspected: Jan. 19
Score: 84