Covid-19, hurricanes, fires, riots, political division, etc.
With all that has gone on in our world over the past few months have you cried out: why God?
Many of us have probably asked this question to ourselves, but there are probably few of us who have actually asked it aloud, directing our question to the Creator. But why haven’t we?
Growing up in conservative Christian religious groups, many of us have been taught that we are never to question God. And for those who have been taught such, the worry certainly exists, that if we go to God with such a question, we will endure some unkind response or endanger our soul.
But many things that our religious heritages have taught us or that have been passed down as family beliefs couldn’t be farther away from what we find in the Bible as part of a relationship between God and those who seek Him.
Consider this passage from the first chapter of the book of Habakkuk:
“2 How long, O Lord, must I call for help? But you do not listen! “Violence is everywhere!” I cry, but you do not come to save. 3 Must I forever see these evil deeds? Why must I watch all this misery? Wherever I look, I see destruction and violence. I am surrounded by people who love to argue and fight. 4 The law has become paralyzed, and there is no justice in the courts. The wicked far outnumber the righteous, so that justice has become perverted.”
Is this how you feel right now?
Why aren’t you talking to God about it? The reality is, we should put our concerns before the Father.
Habakkuk did.
And all throughout scripture, we read of people questioning God. Crying out to God for answers. Even Jesus cried out to His Father on the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”
Scripture says Jesus cried out to God with this question “in a loud voice”. Jesus didn’t whisper to His Father. He didn’t offer this question as a fearful child. But He boldly went to the Father with passion!
And I strongly believe God wants the same from us today. In anger, in frustration, in doubt and in desperation. During good times and bad, God wants us to come to Him with our love and trust but also with our doubts, fears and questions. That’s how we build a true relationship with our Father. God wants to know your heart’s concerns.
If you are having a hard time understanding all that is occurring in our world, why not cry out to God with your concerns and disappointments? Lament. Question.
I believe one of the greatest ways we develop faith in God is by questioning Him.
Don’t allow fear of how He will respond or the fact that a Preacher or your Grandmother told you to never question God keep you from going before Him with a simple question: Why God?