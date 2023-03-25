Well, we’re in the homestretch, just a couple of more weeks until Easter. Hopefully, this Lent has truly been a fruitful one for each of you. If not it’s not too late to prepare for whatever it is that God wants to grace you with this Easter.
The opportunity to get ready to be more than we were before is open to all of us. We have the chance to be more giving, more loving and ALIVE.
In many Christian churches today we hear in Sacred Scripture how Jesus restored the life of his friend Lazarus, an act that must have astonished those who witnessed it. And it is a powerful act. What makes it powerful for me is that we know that the Lord Jesus wants to do that same thing for us. He wants to take every little death we experience, every disappointment, every sorrow, every failure, every cross we have to bear and from them bring about something beautiful. From those tough times we can find something wonderful and something new. We are brought from a figurative death to become a person more alive than we were before.
The story of Lazarus being raised from the dead gives us great hope. Maybe we can also see ourselves as someone on the sideline watching the events unfold. Maybe we hear this story and simply are in awe of what Jesus was able to do. This story definitely has a wow factor to it.
But what about Jesus? Is it not possible that we are also being invited and called to put ourselves in his place? Are we being asked to imagine ourselves doing the very thing that Jesus did? On the surface, that might sound a little outrageous. Yet, in faith, we believe that Jesus is precisely the one we are called to imitate.
We see Jesus love, and we are called to love like him. We see him forgive, and we are called to forgive like him. We see him heal, and we are called to heal like him. We see him show compassion and mercy and understanding and we are called to do the same.
But when we see Jesus at work in this miraculous story we find ourselves wondering: what exactly are we being called to imitate?
Sometimes I wonder if I really am making this world a better place or if I am making it less than it could be. Sometimes I wonder if I build people up more than I tear them down. I wonder if I give them hope more than I give them reasons to be cynical about life or to be lukewarm in matters of faith. Sometimes I wonder if I forgive more than I judge, or affirm more than I criticize, or give more than I take.
Put another way, am I a guy holding people down and holding them back? Am I someone who, knowingly or not, keeps others bound, keeps others behind a stone I or others have used to block their path? Or am I their way out from whatever it is that is weighing them down or causing them sorrow or sapping their spirits?
We have a choice, a choice each and every day to be life-givers or not. We have a choice to be people who share with others the grace we have been gifted with or not. We have a choice to be people who extend our hands in love to others or not.
Who will we be?