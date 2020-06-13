Daddy, where does God live?
Well, Little Bit, that is a good question. Where do you think He lives?
My friend from school, Sallie Mae, says He lives in heaven and sits on a big chair. Bobby Felkel says He hangs out in the church, but only on Sundays. He says other days He just watches from up in the clouds unless there is a big decision to be made, then He makes it thunder and lightning to scare everybody.
I’m not sure Bobby is right about that, Little Bit. You see, some people have different ideas about God. I don’t think all are the whole truth, but each could be a good hint.
Daddy, where do you think God lives?
I’m not sure I have a good answer. But the best I can tell, God has four houses. He lives in each house part of the time and all four all of the time.
Can God do that, Daddy?
I know it sounds hard to believe. As far as I can tell, it happens like this. God’s first house is called up above. Since God created the earth and the stars and you and me, His first house is in heaven. From up above, God watches over us.
His second house is called beside. God gave us two gifts. One gift allows people to make choices. Some choose to follow God. He promised if we made this choice, He would be with us, right beside us. The second gift is a helper called the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit reminds us God is beside us, especially when we forget. And that happens more than it should. From beside, God comforts us.
God’s third house is called between. God is love. Some people forget this, too. But because God is God, He loves us enough to be patient and wait for us to remember. He told us to love our neighbor as ourselves. Now, most people know how to love themselves. The hard part is loving their neighbor just as much. Folks have a hard time sharing. But when they do, God comes to live between them and stays a long time. Between two people, God teaches them to be like Him.
The last house is a special one. It’s called in. You might say, “invited.” God always comes to live where He is invited. That means He lives right here, in your heart and mine. He said if anyone loves Him and listens to what He says, He will come and make His home with him. That means a home in our heart. In our heart, God strengthens us when we’re weak and helps us understand difficult things.
I get it, Daddy. God lives in each house part-time because sometimes He has to come find us. But when we’re there with Him in each house, He lives in them all the time.
What a smart young girl you are, Little Bit.
“Those who have ears to hear, let them hear” (Matthew 11:15, NKJV).