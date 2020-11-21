I believe it is not who is in the White House that is going to make the difference we need.
No, it is the people of the house of God that are going to bring about the changes our country desperately needs. It is a privilege to be a citizen of the United States of America, however, I am more blessed to be a citizen of the Kingdom of God.
Have you ever considered that the Christian Church is the most powerful force on the earth? Do you believe that? Do you believe if we pray sincerely that God will hear our prayers and heal our land? Do you believe that our God is a miracle worker and all that He has to do is to speak a word, and that word has to come into fruition?
I want to encourage you that Jesus Christ is the answer for the world today. “ For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.
Of the increase of his government and of peace there will be no end, on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and with righteousness from this time forth and forevermore. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will do this” (Isaiah 9:6-7).
So, where do we go from here? If we want a better world, nation, community, and families, then we must put God first in our lives. Jesus said: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33).
And that is the key: Seek God first. God must be first in your life because He is not a second place God. Perhaps that is the problem. We put a worldly government before the government of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Could we be reaping what we have sown?
As citizens of the Kingdom of God, the Holy Spirit desires to dwell in us. He will lead us to the “Will of God”. What is that? Moses gave us Ten Commandments, but Jesus summed them up with two.
“Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets,” (Matthew 22:37-40).
So whatever the circumstance or situation, let us be loving and forgiving as Christ has forgiven us.
As the Holy Spirit leads us and we pray continually, He will give us power to be a light in darkness.
I am reminded of the words of the preacher and civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or we will surely perish together as fools. It is time for the church to get out of its comfort zone and be a true example of believers. One day at a time, one person at a time, we must strive to change our society. I heard it said, “Many people in the world are nice; if you never see one of them, be one of them.”