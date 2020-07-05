“The sky is falling; the sky is falling!” “Wolf, wolf!”
How many times a day do we hear or read the modern-day versions of “The Sky is Falling” and “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” via the naysayers of social media? And how many times are their stories altogether false, filled with inaccurate information or loaded with a message of gloom and doom?
Here’s my concern: many times, the naysayers and purveyors of such stories are followers of Jesus. But such actions are not consistent with how Jesus has called His followers to live.
A follower of Jesus should represent Jesus in all things, including how we use social media! Colossians 3.17 reads, “17 And whatever you do or say, do it as a representative of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through him to God the Father.”
As followers of Jesus, we should be bringing hope and love to the world. However, many who claim Jesus as their Lord are bringing the opposite: fear.
Think about some of the social media headlines we’ve read over the past couple of weeks:
♦ Lincoln Memorial statue defaced by protestors
♦ Bubba Wallace mistook automotive belt for a noose
♦ The coronavirus doesn’t exist
All false. But what is the consequence of spreading false statements? So many times, it’s fear.
My personal favorite is the unending chain e-mail (or social media posts) that we receive once or twice a year: “If you love God, you will forward this to 50 friends but if you don’t forward this, you are denying God”.
And some people immediately pass the email on to 50 friends. Why? Because they are afraid that if they don’t pass it on, they will lose their soul! Over false information posted by people who claim Jesus as the Lord of their lives! By people who claim him to be the Prince of Peace?
As a follower of Jesus, are you about spreading fear or spreading love?
Love casts out fear.
I John 4.18, “18 There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.”
Jesus came to give us life. Satan came to take life away.
When we promote fear, we are not laboring for Jesus.
When it comes to your social media, are you promoting love or fear? Jesus brings love and casts out fear. Satan is the father of lies, the source of deception, doubt and fear.
If you are spreading fear, who are you working for?
Followers of Jesus are to be givers of hope, peace and joy.
Paul says it this way, “But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control…”
Satan and his demons are working overtime to fill the world with fear, hate, doubt and deception. He doesn’t need any help. Especially from those who claim the Prince of Peace as the Lord of their lives.