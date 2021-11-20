One of the most beloved and respected men in the Bible is King David, a very gifted, talented and anointed man of God whom God declared … “I have found David the son of Jesse, a man after mine own heart, which shall fulfil all my will. Of this man’s seed hath God according to his promise raised unto Israel a Savior, Jesus.” (Acts 13:22-23)
Yet, this man of God had so many things to challenge him in his life. His worst enemy, as with many of us, was Satan. David, a shepherd boy, guarded the sheep with his life. He fought and defeated the giant Goliath, and later with his soldiers he defeated all nations that fought against Israel. He was also a musician who soothed Saul’s troubled spirit. And when Saul sought to take his life because he came to realize that he would one day replace him as king, David was well protected by God.
2 Samuel 11 chapter tells us how David’s heart was changed and filled with evil. He neglected his office as King and did not go out to battle. He became idle and ceased to pray daily to the God who had blessed him. Finally, his wandering eyes led him to get involved with a married woman, Bathsheba. When he found out she was expecting their child, he sent for her husband Uriah to deceive him. When he refused to go and be with his wife, David sent him to the front line of a battle and had him killed.
Can you imagine this?
David, a man after God’s own heart, had fallen into the hands of Satan and was now sinful in nature. How could this be? When we do not surrender our hearts to God, the enemy can invade and corrupt the heart of any human being.
It is important to be in a relationship with God because He loves us unconditionally. God hates sin, but He loves the sinner looking beyond our faults and seeing our needs. Therefore, he sent the Prophet Nathan to David to tell him a story that literally explained what he had done. When David realized how he had fallen from God’s grace, he did what we all must do and that is to be sincere and ask God to forgive us and start over again.
Psalms 51 shows David taking full responsibility for his actions asking God to “Hide your face from my sins, and blot out all my iniquities. Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.” (Psalms 51:9-10)
What is in your heart? Be mindful that as human beings we will be tempted, but when we find ourselves distant from God, let us pray for a closer walk with Him through daily prayer, devotion, and worship. Finally, remember as God has forgiven us, we must love and forgive those who come against us.
Do you remember the commercial with the great actor Samuel L Jackson who talks about a credit card and how important it is to have one? He refers to having funds and he ends the commercial by saying “What’s in your wallet?”
Yes, money has its place, but it is less important until you can first answer this question, “What’s in Your Heart?”
Trust me. At the end of time, it is not what’s in your wallet but is what’s in your heart that truly matters.