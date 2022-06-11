On June 5, more than 270 members of West Rome Baptist Church participated in their annual Serve the City event. All on-campus events were suspended for the day, so that everyone could go out together and serve the community as a church family.
Serve the City is a West Rome initiative that enables church members to get hands-on in their service and support of local ministries and the people they serve.
“We have great ministry partners that are experts in what they do to make our community a better place for everyone,” said Executive Pastor, Topher Stockton. “We support them financially throughout the year, but today we get the chance to show them we are truly a partner in what they are doing.”
West Rome members spent the morning working on-site with seven local ministry partners including, Living Proof, The Ruth and Naomi House, The William S. Davies Shelter, Restoration Rome, Haven Health, The Community Kitchen, and the newly formed Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries. A needs assessment was conducted with each organization. Site leaders for each location coordinated work plans including the assembly and installation of donated equipment and supplies.
“This is a special day for our family,” said event volunteer, Becky Owens. “It was especially rewarding to see how much our children enjoyed serving alongside their friends.”
West Rome has plans for additional community service and family ministry events planned throughout the summer. Serve the City is also a kick-off for the June 5th-8th three-day Serve the City: PRETEEN EDITION. The program is an overnight summer camp experience for 5th and 6th grade students that includes serving at ministry partner locations and learning about their work in the community.
West Rome Baptist’s Kids Ministry is also still taking applications for FAM JAM, their first ever Vacation Bible School for families. The EPIC event will be held in the evenings of June 26-28th, and will have activities and events specifically designed for empowering and strengthening families. For more information on registration for this experience and other events at West Rome, visit www.westrome.org, or call 706-232-9722.