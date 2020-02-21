As I observe Black History Month, I wondered, what were Dr. Martin Luther King’s Teachings on unity?
Recently I can recall one hopeful, happy and enjoyable time for me. Every Tuesday at the West Rome Baptist Church’s The Well is always a time of refreshing as people from various churches come together at noon for one hour of prayer for our community. I am always blessed to be a part of our Family Bible Study at Lovejoy on Wednesday evening when a different teacher presents a most timely lesson.
However, that Thursday was an awesome night as One Community United had its annual gathering to encourage each of us that Rome, Georgia is a special place with tremendous potential to soar to greatness as a united community. Then, the Saturday after that was the annual Heart of the Community awards of honor event. This program highlights a select group of individuals who go beyond the call of duty to give and serve our city and county.
It is all about action speaking louder than words.
I do not know about you, but if I could choose to live anywhere else, it would still be Rome. It is my fervent prayer and hope that, in spite of the division and disconnect in our country, perhaps Rome can make a difference.
Rome is not a perfect place. We are different in so many ways yet we are all the same. We might consider this previous statement to be an oxymoron just as is a statement like cruel kindness. There are differences in color, religious beliefs, financial status, culture, education and neighborhoods — yet we are all the same in that we all need food, water, and shelter and we all have the same color blood. Most of all, we all need the God who created us.
“And he made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place, that they should seek God, and perhaps feel their way toward him and find him. Yet he is actually not far from each one of us, for in him we live and move and have our being...” Acts 17:26-28.
Let us come closer together by getting closer to God. I firmly believe that worshiping God is the key to unity. Worship brings love, joy, peace and the other virtues of the spirit. God’s love for us touches us in such a way that we learn to love each other even if we do not always agree on everything. True love is the key to bringing unity in our country and in the world.
“Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brothers dwell in unity” Psalms 133:1.
Remember the words of the modern day Prophet, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“We must learn to live together as brothers or we will surely perish together as fools.” The one thing, in particular, that I remember about Dr. King and the Civil Rights movement in the fight for freedom and equality is that it was done by people of all races, creed and religions using the power of love.
They called it soul force and Dr. King said, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
Let us pray daily that unity will flow in Rome and start a fire that spreads throughout the world.