Jordy, where are we?
I’m not sure Tussie, but I think we’re in the castle dungeon. There is some light but not much. I can make out the floor and the walls. The corners are dark. But the noise outside has faded. The only thing I hear are our voices.
Look Jordy. I see stairs. I wonder where they lead.
Tussie, if I am right and we take the stairs, we’ll see more light on the next floor. Maybe then we can see our way. Maybe then we will know. After all, the old seer told us those who seek and climb out of the dark will find. Do you think this is what he meant?
I don’t know Jordy. He talked in riddles. He told us all Timorians are liars. At first, we believed this to be true. But if it were true, this would make his statement false because he himself, a Timorian, was lying. So, we thought it to be false. If so, there must be one honest Timorian. It’s so confusing. His riddles were hard to follow. Remember his words. Truth cannot be found where you are, only where you are not. To get to where you are not, look inward, then upward and follow. All is hidden until it is not.
Tussie, I’m not good at riddles, but I think it won’t hurt to climb toward the light. From there we might see better.
Up the stairs Tussie and Jordy went. Fear had settled over them but the dark room offered no answers, so they began climbing. Soon, they reached the next floor which was a bit brighter. Able to see better, their fear lightened.
Where are we Jordy?
I think we are where we are but not yet where we want to be.
Jordy, look. Do you see the stairs?
Yes, and I think we should climb.
So, up they went to the next floor which was a bit brighter and yet another set of stairs appeared. With each floor, Tussie and Jordy could see more. Their fear subsided. Finally, they came to a room so bright they could not see the ceiling. From the windows, they could see a great distance. When their eyes adjusted, in the corner was a set of stairs but this time leading downward and appearing dark. To their surprise in the center of the room sat the seer.
Hesitant, Jordy remained muted. Tussie spoke, “Seer, we have traveled far by the only path we could see. How did you get here before us?”
I am always where you are and where you are not.
Tussie paused, then spoke, “Seer, of this truth we seek, what say you?”
It is simple. The stairs lead down into the dark where your sight is blurred by fear, angst and urgency. You must give up what you possess to gain what you do not. In the light, what is hidden is revealed. Now, you wish to remain but you cannot. You and Jordy must descend the stairs into the dark and take the light with you.