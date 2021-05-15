I love that God chooses to reveal himself to us through story. In his encounter with two dejected followers on the road to Emmaus (Luke 24.13) Jesus himself reveals how the stories of Scripture speak into our present day lives.
The stories of David are a treasure trove of insight into the human condition. A brash but courageous young shepherd boy unafraid to take on bears and lions or to use those skills to take down a giant with five smooth stones. As a young man, David was unafraid to speak truth to power or to fight for justice. When he first ascended to power he was not so concerned about his own image to dance in the street for God.
Lest we fall into the trap of believing that David was leadership perfected his midlife crisis tells another story. He made the mistake of believing that he could use people for his own personal gratification. One day when he should have been out doing kingly things, like protect and preserve the nation, David chose to spend time on his roof top peeking into the homes and lives of his neighbors.
When David saw the beautiful Bathsheba in her bath, he coveted what was not his. And he took it. You probably know the story: Bathsheba’s pregnancy, an uncooperative husband in Uriah, and finally murder of Uriah. Though David’s spiritual counselor named David’s sin for what it was, though David acknowledged his sin and repented, though he received God’s forgiveness for his sin — the consequences of sin reverberated down through the years.
When David’s own son Amnon coveted his half-sister Tamar, he took, he raped – and David said not a word to call Amnon to account. So Tamar’s brother Absalom took the law into his own hands and murdered Amnon. David then exiled Absalom and for years refused to have a single interaction with him. In the end, Absalom led an insurrection against his own father and was killed by the general (Joab) who, at David’s command, left Uriah unprotected on the front lines of battle. David’s sin against Bathsheba and Uriah sent out tremors that were still fracturing relationships and violating life decades later.
The aftershocks of David’s sin continued to destroy for generations. The nation never recovered stability and eventually collapsed. It began with a desire to have what was not his, followed by a lie and an unwillingness to speak the truth.
The sins of a single individual led to the destruction of the nation. Israel was intended to be a shining light upon a hill, the revelation of God to a world that walked in darkness. Instead, generations of leaders chose to perpetuate lies, chose to prey on the vulnerable, chose injustice. It was self-serving. It was expedient. Israel’s light was extinguished – until The Light of the World, Jesus, broke into the darkness to declare I AM the Truth.
What do you choose? Truth or Consequences?