I am convinced that all of us have had those days where we think “God where are you?”
Or, Father, we ask, “why are you allowing these troublesome days to happen to me? Lord, I am your child and love you, and I believe in you so why has this sickness come upon me?”
Then we look at our world and society and see so much ungodliness. There are wars, so much division in our country, our youth who are stressed, anxious and depressed doing unimaginable things. Hospitals are filled will people sick and fighting for their lives. We are also feeling the effects of global warming in our country. In northern Kenya, millions of people are being affected by drought, while in other areas of Africa they are suffering because of flood waters.
Yes, it may cause us to say “oh God, our Heavenly Father, where are you?”
The book of Habakkuk helps us to understand.
Habakkuk complains” “O Lord, how long shall I cry for help, and you will not hear? Or cry to you ‘Violence!’ and you will not save? Why do you make me see iniquity, and why do you idly look at wrong? Destruction and violence are before me; strife and contention arise. So the law is paralyzed, and justice never goes forth. For the wicked surround the righteous, so justice goes forth perverted.” (Habakkuk 1:2-4)
Then the Lord answered him: “Write the vision; make it plain on tablets, so he may run who reads it. 3 For still the vision awaits its appointed time, it hastens to the end — it will not lie. If it seems slow, wait for it; it will surely come; it will not delay. That says to me in a due season God will fulfill all that He has proclaimed for His people.” (Habakkuk 2:2-3)
God is saying that the righteous shall live by faith.
Hebrew 11:1 declares, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
That is to say faith and hope go together. Faith demonstrates to the eye of the mind the reality of those things that cannot be discerned by the eye of the body. Faith is the firm assent of the soul to the divine revelation that God’s word is true, and it will come to pass.
Anyone can thank God for good times, but when we can thank God even in the worst of times, our faith grows, and our spiritual roots grow deeper. This tells me that when some things come against us, we must not allow it to make us bitter. We must keep the faith and those things will make you better.
Apostle Paul sums it up this way: “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:38-39)
A story by the English Writer, Somerset Maugham, states that there was a janitor at St. Peter’s Church in London. One day a young vicar discovered that the janitor was illiterate and fired him.
Jobless, the man invested his meager savings in a tiny tobacco shop where he prospered, bought another, expanded, and ended up with a chain of tobacco stores worth several hundred thousand dollars.
One day the man’s banker said “you’ve done well for an illiterate, but where would you be if you could read and write?”
“Well,” replied the man. “I’d be janitor of St. Peter’s Church in Neville Square.”