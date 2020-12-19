We are blessed to see another Advent season.
The word “advent” from the Latin adventus means “coming” or “arrival.” The Advent season is focused on the “coming” of Jesus as Messiah. Christian worship, Bible readings and prayers not only prepare us spiritually for Christmas, but also for His eventual second coming.
The Advent season follows the idea of the great theologian and reformer, Martin Luther. The traditional church calendar acknowledges one of the components of the Christmas story at each of the four Sundays prior to Christmas Day.
A tangible way to offer reflection in the four Sundays of Advent is with the advent wreath.
During each Sunday of the season, focus is placed on one of the four virtues Jesus brings us: hope, love, joy and peace.
The Christ candle is lit on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day reminding Christians that Jesus is the light of the world. It is the wreath that symbolizes the coming of Christ and reminds us that we are called to be followers of Jesus. It is a time to rejoice, to give, to celebrate, but there is also within this season an invitation to reflect.
The Prophet Isaiah first proclaimed this: “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel” (Isaiah 14:7).
The word Immanuel means “God is with us,” the first thing I would encourage you to place in your heart and your spirit.
We are never alone.
We may not see or feel his presence or understand what He is doing in light of all the things that are happening, but the most high God loves us and is always with us.
St. Luke spoke of what the Angel Gabriel said to Mary to comfort her: “And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her mind what manner of salutation this should be. And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favor with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name JESUS. He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end” (Luke 1:29-33).
May I encourage you to join with me in celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.
Let us not get caught up with the decorations, Christmas Trees, lights, Santa Claus, parties and shopping. All of these things have their place. Yet the truth is that some are from idle and pagan worship.
In a season of celebration, these things have their place. However, let us never allow them to cause us to miss the true meaning of Christmas.
Know that Christmas means God (Christ) who masked Himself in flesh to come to earth, to serve us and to save us.
Let us be mindful that Christmas is about God’s love for us. “For God so love the world that he gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
I am convinced that if we worship Christ on Christmas Day hope, joy, peace and love will follow.