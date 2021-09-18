Children of God, be encouraged. — we are going to be just fine.
I know we are experiencing some very difficult days, but God is not trying to provoke us. This is life. Just as God spoke to Job: “Man, that is born of a woman is of few days, and full of trouble” (Job 14:6).
Yet, if you look at all Job was faced with, God gave him double for his trouble.
Many are stressed out and others are depressed, but remember our God promised never to leave us and never to forsake us. Jesus said, “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” No matter what it looks like, and no matter what you are going through God loves you, and God’s got us. In the midst of forest fires, turbulent storms, turmoil in other countries, the pandemic and even living in a divided nation, as children of God we can still thrive through our struggles.
David Dravecky was living the dream of every young schoolboy by pitching in the Major Leagues for the San Francisco Giants. He had made the All-Star team one year, and while not a superstar he was well on his way to becoming a solid major league pitcher. In the 1988 season, he felt a twinge in his shoulder and was told that it was probably nothing. When the arm did not get better, he went to the doctor and was told that he had a cancerous tumor in his throwing shoulder.
Following surgery in which most of the deltoid muscle was removed, it appeared that Dravecky’s career was over. In August of 1989, all eyes in the sports world were on Candlestick Park as Dravecky, in a miraculous comeback, pitched seven shut-out innings against the Cincinnati Reds. Would Dravecky’s miraculous comeback be capped with an appearance in the World Series? It was not to be. In Dravecky’s next outing, his pitching arm snapped with a sickening thud as he completed his pitching motion. Subsequent examinations showed a recurrence of the cancer, necessitating the removal of Dravecky’s left pitching arm. Through it all, Dave Dravecky, a devout Christian, showed the truth that Apostle Paul declared about the benefits of knowing Jesus Christ.
“Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom also we have access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. And not only that, but we also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces perseverance; and perseverance, character; and character, hope. Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us” (Roman 5:1-5).
I am learning that in times of darkness to be mindful that Jesus is the light of the world. Therefore, I choose to walk in the light.
When I am down, He lifts me up. When I am weak, He makes me strong. It is amazing how daily prayer, devotional reading, and a steadfast faith not only sustains you but also gives you an abundant life.
My wife, Judy, has a saying, “If your problem is not greater than the resurrection, then you do not have a problem.” Press on toward the mark of the high calling. Thrive through your struggles.