I imagine you are determined to make the best of it during this period of Coronavirus. Here are some suggestions we all could use:
You can be alone and still feel connected to others. You can feel connected to others, yet feel lonely. It all depends on your state of mind, how we feel about ourselves: our sense of hopefulness or hopelessness. Being alone gives you a chance to evaluate your life: what have you done of which you are most proud and how might you add to that?
If you need better shoes or frozen dinners you might call a friend and ask if you could shop together being sure to follow all regulated precautions. With others, I just watched on TV the one woman show, Ann, about the former Governor of Texas. It was Tony winning high drama, and we all laughed our heads off. Savor such moments! Because a public or church library is likely nearby, with books and videos, allow it to help you keep an active mind.
I think Julie had the right idea. She landed unexpectedly in a nursing home at a relatively young age. She felt isolated. She saw an opportunity and volunteered to be the home’s “mail girl” delivering all mail in her wheelchair.
Now she knows everyone and they know her. Many new friendships have begun.
Many people consider a dog or a cat. As a boy I knew a couple who had a parakeet. The husband, who was blind, really bonded with Tweety bird. In the obituary section of the Atlanta Journal & Constitution on June 18, 2020, it was reported that Mary Ann Edwards had died at age 94. She led a very active married life at home and church. Months before she died she wrote her obituary based on Psalm 9:11, “For he will give his angels charge of you to guard you in all your ways.”
I believe it is worth our reading:
What the lord has done in my life that shows His goodness:
1. He brought me into the world in the U.S.A in the 20th century
2. He brought me into a Christian home as the daughter of two godly parents.
3. He gave me the privilege of a college education in a Christian college.
4. He made me attractive to a Christian man whom I met in Sunday school.
5. He gave me 5 healthy children.
6. He gave me an opened heart to believe the scriptures and saved my soul.
7. He gave me a heart for missions and missionaries.
8. He gave me a desire to “grow in Him.”
9. He gave me a comfortable and pleasant home and the means to maintain it in my widowhood.
10. He gave me the gift of extremely good health.
Since exercise is vital to good health, plan some time each day for movement of arms and legs. Through daily walks, immerse yourself in the wonders of nature. The rewards are worth any wise sacrifice. Maintain a devotional life, memorize Psalms, dig deeply into the gospels, and read the Holy Bible until the Bible reads you. Pray before bedtime.
This pandemic will pass: may its requirements leave you a richer soul forever. God go with you.