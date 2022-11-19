In a world full of uncertainty and hardship, I found that one way to be at peace and happiness is that we must first be forgiving.
Jesus gives us the importance of forgiveness in what we call The Lord’s Prayer.
“After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever, Amen” (Matthew 6:9-13).
Now, notice what Jesus explains about one part of this prayer.
“For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses” (Matthew 6:14-15).
Never forget that when you do not forgive others, you give them control over you. Instead of living your life, when you see that person that has hurt you, that is where your mind goes.
Forgiveness means you let it go, releasing all the hurt and pain and getting on with your life. Let us choose not to live a life of unforgiveness. That is sin which is full of hurt and pain. Unforgiveness separates us from God.
Be mindful that sin enslaves and forgiveness frees.
Steven Cole tells the story of a little boy visiting his grandparents having been given his first slingshot. He practiced in the woods, but he could never hit his target. As he came back to grandma’s back yard, he spied her pet duck. On an impulse he took aim and let fly. The stone hit, and the duck fell dead. The boy panicked. Desperately, he hid the dead duck in the woodpile, only to look up and see his sister watching. Sally had seen it all, but she said nothing. After lunch that day, grandma said, “Sally, let’s wash the dishes.” But Sally said, “Johnny told me he wanted to help in the kitchen today. Didn’t you, Johnny?” And she whispered to him, “Remember the duck?” So Johnny did the dishes.
Later grandpa asked if the children wanted to go fishing. grandma said, “I’m sorry, but I need Sally to help make supper.” Sally smiled and said, “That’s all taken care of. Johnny wants to do it.” Again, she whispered, “Remember the duck?” Johnny stayed while Sally went fishing.
After several days of Johnny doing both his chores and Sally’s, finally he could not stand it. He confessed to grandma that he had killed the duck. “I know, Johnny,” she said, giving him a hug. “I was standing at the window and saw the whole thing. Because I love you, I forgave you. I wondered how long you would let Sally make a slave of you.”
I, too, grew up with a grandma who looked beyond my faults and saw my needs. If I did something wrong, she would chastise and discipline me, but she always told me she loved me, and we would get back with family, laughing, having fun playing some game, singing, or going to get something to eat.
As I prepared this presentation, I could not help but think what it would be like if politicians, people of different races, social economic classes, nations and religious groups would learn to forgive one another. What if we could look beyond people’s fault and see their needs?
As we begin this Thanksgiving season I am thankful for God’s forgiveness, and that I have learned to be forgiving. When will we learn that we are better together?