How many times have we heard the saying, what a difference a day makes? I want to suggest to you if you think a day makes a difference, just dedicate 40 days to the Lord and see the end results.
This year March 2 was Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lent Season lasting 40 weekdays until Resurrection Sunday. It is observed by the Roman Catholic, Anglican, and churches of other denominations. Lent is a season of reflection and preparation before the celebrations of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. By observing the 40 days of Lent, Christians replicate Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days after His baptism.
It was the beginning of Christ’s ministry. God, the Father, is present and declares He was well pleased. The Holy Spirit descended upon Him — one God revealed in three personalities. The Holy Spirit sent Christ into the wilderness to fast and pray in preparation for His ministry. During this time, waiting for that point when Christ would be his weakest, Satan threw his full forces at Christ always inferring, “You don’t have to do this; there’s an easier way”.
When and however you fast, make sure it is unto the Lord our God. Jesus makes this clear.
“Moreover when ye fast, be not, as the hypocrites, of a sad countenance: for they disfigure their faces, that they may appear unto men to fast. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou fastest, anoint thine head, and wash thy face; That thou appear not unto men to fast, but unto thy Father which is in secret: and thy Father, which seeth in secret, shall reward thee openly.” (Mattthew 6:16-18).
It is sobering to realize that the very first statement Jesus made about fasting dealt with the question of motive.
To use good things to our own ends is always the sign of false religion. Fasting must forever center on God. It must be God-initiated and God-ordained. Fasting reminds us that we are sustained by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God. Therefore, in experiences of fasting, we are not so much abstaining from food as we are feasting on the word of God.
Fasting, like praying and giving, is a legitimate spiritual discipline to be practiced in private between a Christian and the Lord. How often we practice it is not prescribed because that too is between the believer and Christ. When we desire to seek God’s face more than we want dinner, that will be the proper time to fast.
Whenever any religious controversy arises, when someone in the church or community is sick or near death, when any matter of difficulty and of great importance is under consideration or when manifestations of divine anger appears it is time to fast.
If there is pestilence, war, famine or even a pandemic it is a time to fast. When there is a need to get closer to God that is the time to fast and pray. It does not have to be any particular season. Any time there is a need that is the time to fast and pray. Be mindful that when we deny our flesh, God is strong in our spirit.
The Lent season should not just be a time of ritual or celebration alone. It should also be a time that we seek a closer relationship with God that will give us power to face the difficult days that will surely come.