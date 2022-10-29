One of the wonderful things in life is making a new friend. Some of us do it quite easily, while others of us really struggle with building relationships. But when we do it can be a special thing. Sometimes we make new friends because we share a common interest or activity. But almost always, the strongest friendships develop because we genuinely like the other person.
Of course, when we make a brand-new friend it usually means that we also wind up getting to know the people in their circle: spouses and parents and good friends and such. And, as we all know, this doesn’t always work out so well. Sometimes we might find ourselves in situations in which we really don’t like the people our friends like, don’t understand why our friends spend time with people we would never befriend in a million years. And when this person is the spouse or a long-time boyfriend or girlfriend it is particularly problematic, since they are often a package deal.
My guess is that most of us want our friends to accept one another. Put simply: most of us want new people in our lives to love the people we love, simply because WE do.
If asked what the hardest thing to believe is regarding our Faith, most of us would have a variety of answers. Believing that God loves every single thing he has made can be one of the hardest things we will ever be asked to accept and embrace. It’s easy to say but is it really that easy to truly believe?
Yet we must if we sincerely want to remain truly faithful. In fact, if we really don’t believe it we might as well consider rejecting the whole religious or spiritual enterprise. We must consider rejecting nearly every single other thing we have been taught in faith. It’s fundamental to who we are as Christians.
Once we start saying that God loves some of us more than others, we have stopped allowing God to shape and guide our hearts. When we take that route we have have created the God we want — the God who is on our side, but not necessarily on the side of everyone else.
That is NOT our God. Belief in a God who loves all he has created is an essential, fundamental step of faith, the step right after accepting belief in God at all and for the Christian, for a disciple of Jesus, it starts with love.
Yet, it doesn’t end there. Once we get to that point and start accepting that God loves all of us equally, it will naturally lead us to the logical consequence of that belief — if God loves everyone, doesn’t that mean that we are called to love everyone also?
This is where we often balk. We often try to find reasons for why we don’t really have to love absolutely everyone. We seek reasons why we don’t have to love those who have hurt us, don’t have to love people we don’t like, don’t have to love people who want to take advantage of us, don’t have to love people who have no interest in loving us back. This is nothing new.
And like the best kinds of friends God wants us to love the people he loves, wants us to truly care about the people he cares about, wants us to show compassion to the people he has compassion for and bless the people he blesses and forgive the people he forgives. Can we get on-board with that? Or will we always love in a qualified sort of way; one in which we love whom we want, when we want, and to the degree we want?
Love has the power to transform absolutely everything. Let’s not try to figure out who is worthy of our love. God loves all of us, and we should love them simply for that reason alone.
Who is someone you have difficulty loving? Who rubs you the wrong way? Who makes you angry? Decide to start loving that person this very day? It might just help them, and us, become the beautiful people God created us to be.