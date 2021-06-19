If ever there were a time for fathers to step up and be what God created them to be, now is the time. I believe we could turn the world around in a positive way if more men would step up to the plate and be godly men and good fathers.
As for me, that begins with Holy Matrimony. I believe that one of the greatest problems of our world is the lack of marriage. Men are so selfish, and women are so vulnerable until the sacred marriage institution seems not to be important in today’s society.
Be mindful that God left man in charge over the earth and all His creation. “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it”…(Genesis 1:26-28).
Men were made to be good fathers.
An excellent example found in the Bible is the parable of the prodigal son. The story begins: “There was a man who had two sons.” The two brothers represent every person in this world who is separated from his father.
Jesus tells this parable to show how the father sees both sons. We always tend to focus on the son who comes back home, but Jesus’ focus is on the father. The father and his relationships are the central teachings of this parable. What we discover about him is that the father’s door is always open and the father’s message is always “welcome.”
Another thing we see is a father who loves us even when we rebel against him. The story begins with a son who evidently had everything in life one could ever want. However, this son, who had stormed out the front door, is now slinking up the dirt road as his father is setting a record for the hundred yard dash to get to his son. He then plans a party to celebrate his return.
Our father pursues us when we reject him. The older son is so angry that he takes the radical step of breaking off his relationship with his father. For a son to refuse to go to any party or banquet a father hosted was an unspeakable public insult. Neither son wanted to be at this party. The younger son was embarrassed because he did not think he deserved the party. The older son was angry because he thought he did not deserve it. The real problem with the older, though, was that he compared himself to his brother whom he deemed unrighteous.
His older brother is into punishment; the father is into pardon. The older brother is into guilt, but the father is into grace. The older brother is into revenge, but the father is into reconciliation. This father has the strength to love and to forgive both sons.
The greatest compliment and blessing to man is that He was made in the image of God. If we wish to know how to be a good fathers, we must love our family and children like God our Heavenly Father loves us.