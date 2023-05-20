Think about how blessed we are because of what God did for us when He sent His Son into the world to save all of mankind if we only believe.
His love for us is from the Greek term, Agape. That is to say God’s love for us is unconditional. Religious leaders and the Roman government convicted him of declaring himself to be the Son of God. Yet, He was and is the Son of God.
Jesus never sinned, yet was beaten on, spat on and ultimately died to redeem us of our sins. He died the most heinous death known to mankind, the crucifixion. Then in three days, He arose from the dead with all power over death, hell, and the grave. To believe that Jesus is the Son of God and to live for Him on earth is all He asks of us. And, if we put Him first and live for Him on earth, we will be rewarded to live forever with Him in paradise.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
Have you really considered how special we are to God? First, like no other of His creations, we are made in His image. Second, we are indeed “fearfully and wonderfully made”. Third, He is always with us. It is said that there are eight billion plus people on the planet earth. Not a one of them is the same; yet, God know us all by name, even the number of hairs on our head. He sees all, knows all, and is everywhere at the same time. Jesus declares that God, His Father, had given Him all power.
Now, all that we are called upon to do is to complete the work Christ began to ensure all mankind can have the opportunity to be saved. When we truly believe, we accept His commission. In laymen’s terms, that means we will dedicate our lives to reaching, teaching and sharing with others about Christ just as someone reached out to each of us.
Here are the last words of our resurrected Christ before He left the earth. “And he said unto them, it is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power. But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth. And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight” (Acts 1:7-9 KJV).
Charles Wesley’s Hymn makes it quite clear: “A charge to keep I have, a God to glorify. Who gave His son my soul to save, and fit for the sky. To serve this present age, my calling to fulfill. Oh may it all my pow’rs engage to do my Master’s will.”
If there were ever a time to bring people into the saving grace of Jesus Christ, now is the time. Every child of God is a Disciple. What if each one of us reaches out to one of us? If we complete the great commission, we can change the world.
The Rev. Carey N. Ingram is the pastor at Lovejoy Baptist Church.