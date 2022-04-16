As we look forward to Resurrection Sunday, I see and understand more clearly just how much God loved us to send His Son not only to die for us but to suffer horrendously before He died.
To add insult to injury, Jesus died alone, almost literally. We remember the following words of Jesus, “my God, my God why has thou forsaken me?”
Even God the Father had to turn away from His Son for Him to die, for there is only life in God. Thank God for the one thief on the cross who reminded Him that He was God’s Son and asked Him to remember him. When the going got tough, His Disciples and all His other friends literally deserted him These were the friends of Jesus.
A friend is an acquaintance, someone you really know and are attached to by affection and esteem. A friend is a favored companion like a husband or wife or best friend. A friend is someone who loves you unconditionally and that love is forever.
When you do the right thing, they love. When you error, they do not accept what you did but they still love you.
The best example of that kind of person is Jesus. Jesus Christ is the epitome, the ideal example of a friend. It was Jesus who said, “greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends. You are my friends if you do whatever I command you. No longer do I call you servants, for a servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all things that I heard from My Father I have made known to you” (John 15:13-15).
Jesus called them friends, but the truth is that before that night was over, not long after eating what He called His body, and drinking His blood, He made a covenant with them. Yet, by the end of the night, they had all deserted him, forsaken him for fear for their own lives. Now, the obvious question is how can we live and yet turn our backs on the God who saved us and loves us so much that He calls us friends. We must learn from the lesson the Disciples give us, especially Peter.
Let us be aware of our own selves. Self-confidence and selfishness and improper self-confidence like that of Peter are the first steps to a fall. Too much self-confidence can turn into over confidence which, in turn, results in pride and arrogance. When we are selfish, we tend to care only about ourselves. Peter declares, “Lord I am ready to die with you,” but Peter denied Christ three times, cursing once declaring, “I don’t know the man.” Why? He was selfish, looking out only for himself. We must find our sweet spot with the Lord because too much of self will ensure one to be thrown off guard and headed for a great fall. Satan will be sure to lead us astray, and God will leave us to ourselves. It is God’s way of making us humble.
If we are to be the friend of Jesus, we must humble ourselves not only before God but before all mankind. Holding others in higher esteem than ourselves can be hard to do, but that is Christ’s way. In fact, that is what He did that fateful night. Early Sunday morning, He arose from the grave with all power. If we are truly His friend, we, too, will rise from our final resting place to live with Him forever in paradise.