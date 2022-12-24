What a God we have! Who could have imagined that the One who would change absolutely everything would start his journey this way, with these parents, in this small town, in a shelter of little comfort, lying in a container used to feed the animals? Yet, this is how it happened: how our God stepped into our world in a physical way, a tangible way, a profound way.
But that’s not the biggest question, not the most important one. The essential question is: Why? Why did God choose this way? Why enter our world as a baby, born of a woman? Why not miraculously appear and do whatever he needed to do? Put simply: why would God want to be like us?
It makes a certain kind of sense that we might want to be more like a whole bunch of different people, people whose lives look a lot better than ours. We’d like to trade places with them, step into their worlds, their lives, so that we could enjoy the things they enjoy. But why would God want to be like us? What’s in it for him? Nothing. After all, that’s what God needs — — nothing.
The incredible truth seems to be that God wanted to be like us — — wanted to enter our world, walk our journey, assume our nature — — so that we could be more like him! Think about that. He embraced what we are so that we could embrace what and who he is.
And so, while there is really nothing in it for God, there is certainly something in it for us. The truth is: the created world was forever changed once our loving God chose to enter into it in such a profound way. Because of Jesus, we now are creatures who have the possibility of becoming more and more like our Creator. Imagine that.
And that’s all become possible through the Incarnation, through the gift the baby Jesus IS and the gift he came to BRING, a new kind of life for each of us; lives transformed into something more beautiful and more God-like than we could ever imagine. And so, we believe:
God drew close to us so that we could draw closer to him. God broke into our world so that we could break into his. God walked our journey so that we would have a path to follow. God experienced our pain so that we could experience his love. And in addition to all of that, this loving God of ours came not for a visit, but forever: the living God who wants each of us to be his dwelling place.
And so, that means that the manger is no longer in some cold, dark, lonely place as it was two thousand years ago. It is now within you and within me, waiting to cradle Jesus: IF we have the courage to invite him in.
Do we believe it? Let’s not let this Christmas come and go and wake up on the 26th the same as we were before. Rather, let’s pray for that precious gift and open it when he comes ; for in the end, it’s the only present we truly need: our God who wants to come to us, dwell within us, and change absolutely everything. Let’s let him! May you have a Blessed Christmas. Our Lord Jesus Christ is born!