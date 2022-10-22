First Baptist Church of Dallas

The setting sun paints the skies behind First Baptist Church of Dallas, after a summer storm on Aug. 3, 2002.

 Henry Durand

Founded in Washington, DC in 1822 by legendary Baptist leader Luther Rice, The Christian Index is the nation’s oldest continuously published religious newspaper.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In