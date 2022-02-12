Some years ago, I took my then 10 year old nephew on a trip to Italy. What I didn’t know when I booked the trip was that we’d be in Rome at the time of the canonization of Padre Pio. Canonization is a big deal and we found ourselves among 300,000 pilgrims in Rome to participate in the ceremony. Canonization is a conferring of sainthood.
The Catholic Encyclopedia describes canonization this way: The Catholic Church canonizes or beatifies only those whose lives have been marked by the exercise of heroic virtue, and only after this has been proved by common repute for sanctity and by conclusive arguments.
Forty times Paul uses the word “saint” in his letters to the churches. Eugene Peterson notes that it seems to be Paul’s word of choice in referring to the church and when he uses it Paul’s not talking to or about people who are particularly virtuous. Of the fifteen named churches in the New Testament (Rome, Corinth, Thessalonica, Galatia, Philippi, Colossae, Smyrna, Pergamum, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia, Laodicea, Antioch, Jerusalem and Crete) we have letters written to every church but Antioch and Jerusalem. Each letter we have was written to address a problem or multiple problems in a congregation. It begs us to ask: “Surely Paul wasn’t addressing the whole congregation, but only those rare individuals who were actually virtuous.”
The evidence doesn’t point in that direction, however. Paul doesn’t single out one or two for canonization. He addresses the congregation as saints. For Paul, the term “saint” emerges not from the current state we are in — imperfect, sinful, broken — but from what God is doing in and through us as individuals and as community.
The idea is tenacious, that to be welcomed into the community of God we have to be “good” or “sinless” or “perfect.” So when we prepare for church on Sunday morning, when we identify ourselves as a “Christian” one of our rituals is to put on a mask that hides who we are from the world around us, including the community of “saints” with whom we worship. In the world of Ancient Greece, actors who wore masks on stage were called “hypocrites.”
Paul, however, sees behind the masks of those he has pastored. In any and every congregation then and now, when the masks are off we are as likely to see inside the church any sin we see outside the church.
It’s time for those of us in the church to cease being hypocrites, to pull of our masks, admit who we are and confess that of all people we need Jesus to do his work in us.
Our baptism is a sign and seal, not of who we are, but of what God is doing in us. Through our baptism we have a new identity in Jesus Christ. We are saints not because of who we are, but because of what God, in Jesus, is doing in us.