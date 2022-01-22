It’s pretty easy to believe in God when things are going well.
When life is pretty good we can imagine a God whose plan for the world is going along as planned.
For example, when our marriage is solid and life-giving we can imagine that God brought the two of us together. When we are happy in our jobs and are making plenty of money we can imagine that God had a hand in that. And when we are healthy it’s because God wants it that way. When our kids grow up to be good people it’s because God knows how hard we tried and wants to reward us. And when we have the best friends in the world it’s because God made sure our paths crossed.
When life is good, the God we believe in is good too. But what about when that is not the case? What do we believe then?
Sometimes I hear people talking about how they feel that we are living in the worst of times, that the world is coming undone, that everything people have worked to build up might be gone in the blink of an eye. I get it. It’s hard to remain optimistic when so much seems fragile and uncertain and in disarray — whether that be our relationships, our families, our work or society as a whole.
And yet we need to maintain hope; not in a naïve or unrealistic way, but in a faithful way. We hope in a way that reflects our confidence in a loving God, a God whose plan for the world continues to this day. In our times of crisis and difficult times, our God has not abandoned us. His plan continues. And we are part of that plan, people called to give witness to a God who is still doing marvelous things in our midst.
There are, undoubtedly, better days ahead. It might not be tomorrow or the next day or the next, but it will come. Our faith assures us of that, assures us that our crosses will be followed by resurrections.
But when things are truly difficult or painful or heartbreaking it’s not always easy to hold on to those beliefs, that sort of faith and that beautiful image of God. It’s hard to remember a God who still only wants the best for us, a God who loves us more than we could ever know or imagine.
We pray for the grace to continue to believe and trust and hope even when someone we love is seriously ill or we don’t know how we’re going to pay our bills. It’s difficult to remember that relationship with God when our world seems to be in constant conflict.
It can be anything from our child making really bad choices or crime seems out of control or when it seems that we have no friends and are all alone. When homelessness and hunger and despair seem to never decline life, from our perspective, can look bleak.
In reality, they look completely different to God. Remember, this is the God who stepped into history in the person of Jesus, and changed not only the world’s history, but each of our individual histories too.
So let’s wait patiently, simply doing our part to remain faithful while trusting that God will always do his part. The incredible things is, before you know it, someday, the captivity of our sorrow and disappointment and pain and even sin will end. We will be set free and once again be allowed to return home into the loving arms of our God, who was with us all along.