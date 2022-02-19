The Twenty-third Psalm is of all the other psalms the most encouraging one and probably the best loved. It was written by David to express his confidence in the Lord’s care for him.
As he reflected on that care he realized that it was very much like the care of a shepherd for his sheep. He is not praying in this psalm nor is he asking God to do something for him. Rather he is rejoicing in what the Lord had done and continued to do in his life. When today’s believers read the opening words of Psalm 23, they cannot help but insert the name ‘Jesus’ between ‘Lord’ and ‘is’, saying, the Lord Jesus is my shepherd.
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever (Psalms 23).
Many times in the Bible we are compared to sheep. Some people think it is heartwarming, but to me, it is not flattering. You will not find a dumber animal than a sheep. Dogs and cats can be trained but you will never go to a circus and buy a ticket to see a trained sheep. They have poor eyesight. They have no common sense. Left on their own, they will walk into a stream and drown. Sheep are prone to even walk off a cliff and plummet to their death.
We are different from sheep in at least one way — we worry. Sheep are too dumb to even worry that they cannot take care of themselves. But we do, especially when we are confronted with situations that we cannot handle, or when we are put in circumstances we cannot manage. However, the best life is one when we face our deepest fears, darkest places, and greatest worries with faith rather than fear. When we understand that we are helpless sheep, we also understand that Jesus is the Good Shepherd and that leads us to a powerful truth. Sheep need not fear when the Good Shepherd is nearby.
Christians cannot read David’s words without being mindful that Jesus declared: “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives his life for the sheep.”
Through his redeeming death on the cross, Christ purchased his sheep. The one thing that separates us from the perfect God is sin. It was Jesus, that Good Shepherd, that brought man back into that wonderful eternal relationship with our Father in Heaven. That is not only the Good Shepherd, but the second greatest love ever shown to mankind. The first was God the Father sending His Son into this world for us.
Nobody can do us like Jesus in that He forgives us of our sins. He is a friend when we are friendless. He fights our battles, walks with us, talks with us and reminds us that we are His own. He bestows His grace and mercy upon us. He looks beyond our faults and sees our needs. Jesus is the Good Shepherd, and we are blessed to be His sheep.